Idaho 2020 presidential election results

Madison Hall, Juliana Kaplan

Idaho has voted for a Republican president in each of the past 12 elections, reliably serving as a Republican stronghold. There are no major down-ballot races in the Senate, House, or gubernatorial level in the 2020 election.

Idaho is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all four congressional seats. Idaho has four electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

