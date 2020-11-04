Idaho 2020 presidential election results

Idaho has voted for a Republican president in each of the last 12 elections.

The state holds four electoral votes.

All four of the state’s congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Idaho is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all four congressional seats. Idaho has four electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

