Idaho’s governor says when he gets back in the state he’s reversing a ban on vaccine passports in schools that the lieutenant governor put in place while he was away

Idaho Gov. Brad Little, left, and Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, right. Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images; Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin put a vaccine passport order in place while the governor was away.

The order bans schools and universities from issuing vaccine mandates.

Gov. Brad Little said he would be “rescinding and reversing” McGeachin’s order when he gets back.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he plans to reverse a ban on so-called vaccine passports in schools and universities that the state’s lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin, put in place while he was out of town.

“I am in Texas performing my duties as the duly-elected governor of Idaho, and I haven not authorized the Lt. Governor to act on my behalf,” he said in a statement Tuesday night.

He said he would be “rescinding and reversing” McGeachin’s actions when he gets back to Idaho.

Little and McGeachin are both Republicans but were was elected separately.

McGeachin put the vaccine order in place on Tuesday. The state’s constitution allowed her to act as governor while Little was not there.

“Today, as Acting Governor, I fixed Gov. Little’s Executive Order on ‘vaccine passports’ to make sure that K-12 schools and universities cannot require vaccinations OR require mandatory testing,” she tweeted. “I will continue to fight for your individual Liberty!”

Little had previously banned state agencies from issuing COVID-19 vaccine requirements, but did not have any policy for schools and universities.

McGeachin also tried to deploy the state’s National Guard to the US-Mexico border on Tuesday, a move Little called “political grandstanding.”

“Before I even left the state, the Lt. Governor unabashedly requested information from the Adjutant General to deploy our National Guard to the border,” Little said in his statement on Twitter.