Watch an inmate escape from an Idaho jail through a closet crawl space

Devan Joseph, Associated Press

Shoshone County authorities in north Idaho say an inmate escaped from the county jail by working his way through a utility room ceiling crawl space to reach the lobby. The man had been jailed since December on charges of burglary, malicious injury to property and petty theft. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

