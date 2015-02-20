Watch an inmate escape from an Idaho jail through a closet crawl space

Shoshone County authorities in north Idaho say an inmate escaped from the county jail by working his way through a utility room ceiling crawl space to reach the lobby. The man had been jailed since December on charges of burglary, malicious injury to property and petty theft. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

