This Idaho Billboard Compares Obama To The Aurora Shooting Suspect

An electronic billboard has been erected in Idaho that compares President Obama to James Holmes, the man who has been charged with 12 counts of murder for the Aurora, Colorado shooting.



The political poster juxtaposes photos of Holmes and Obama and respectively reads, “Kills 12 in a movie theatre with assault rifle, everyone freaks out…Kills thousands with foreign policy, wins Nobel Peace Prize.”

According to the Idaho Statesman, the billboard is sponsored by The Ralph Smeed Foundation, which is made up of supporters of the late libertarian Idaho activist of the same name.

Smeed follower Maurice Clements explained to the newspaper, “We’re all outraged over that killing in Aurora, Colo., but we’re not outraged over the boys killed in Afghanistan.” Although he clarifies, “We’re not saying that Obama is a lunatic.”

