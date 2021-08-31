Videos show part of a Mississippi highway washed away during Tropical Storm Ida, killing 2 people and leaving a 50-foot-wide hole

Traffic diverts around downed power lines in Louisiana after Ida swept through. AP Photo/Steve Helber

Part of Highway 26 collapsed on Monday as Ida blew through Mississippi.

At least two people died, and a crane pulled vehicles out of the hole.

The hole left is up to 60 feet long and 30 feet (9.14m) deep, an official said.

A part of a Mississippi highway was washed away during Tropical Storm Ida, killing at least two people and leaving a 50-foot (15.24m) wide hole.

The Associated Press reported the death toll from the collapse on Monday night, adding that at least 10 people were injured.

Vehicles fell into the hole left behind, which the drivers might not have seen as they drove, Mississippi Highway Patrol Captain Cal Robertson said, according to the AP.

“Some of these cars are stacked on top of each other,” he said.

Videos show the aftermath:

A crane was brought in to lift vehicles out of the role, according to the AP.

Robertson said the hole left was around 50 to 60 feet long, and 20 to 30 feet (9.14m) deep.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday and was downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday.