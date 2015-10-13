This woman quit her government job to make these amazing food pictures on Instagram --  and got a book deal

Meet Ida Skivenes, a former data analyst who quit her job to become a full time Instagram artist.

She’s best known for her food photos, created out of things like fruit, cookies, and bread.

In fact, she’s so popular she now has over 280,000 followers on Instagram, and a book that’s been published in 7 different languages.

Skivenes tells Business Insider that Instagram has fundamentally changed her life.

Here’s her story and some of her best work:

Skivenes just finished her master's degree in 2011 and started working full-time at the official bureau of statistics in Norway. Instagram/Idafrosk That year, she also turned vegetarian, which made her experiment with food. 'Experimenting with food was part of my everyday activities, so it was natural for me to post it on Instagram,' she told us. Instagram/Idafrosk This was her very first food photo on Instagram. Instagram/Idafrosk In January 2013, she saw a spike in her followers. That month, on her birthday coincidentally, Instagram recommended her on its official account, giving her over 10,000 new followers in a single day. Instagram/Idafrosk Now she has over 280,000 followers. As her popularity grew, she started getting proposals to work on paid projects too, like this one done with Philadelphia Germany. Instagram/Idafrosk She even got a book deal. Instagram/Idafrosk Her book is now available in 7 different languages (Norwegian, English, German, French, Dutch, Russian, and Korean). Instagram/Idafrosk She says this is her favourite food photo. It's also on the cover of her book. Instagram/Idafrosk She says the book isn't exactly a bestseller, but she's very proud of the geographical reach. Instagram/Idafrosk 'The inspiration was to reach a wider offline audience and provide some instructions for people to try out the food art themselves,' she says of her book. Instagram/Idafrosk By August 2013, she reached a point where she had to quit her job and become a full-time Instagrammer to handle her food art work. Instagram/Idafrosk 'Photography and food have been my hobbies for a long time, so it was really a great opportunity to follow my passion,' she says. Instagram/Idafrosk She earns a living from a combination of book royalties, columns in magazines, and commercial projects for various companies. Instagram/Idafrosk She says her Instagram fame has exceeded her expectations. 'I never imagined to do so well. It was more of a test in the beginning to see how long I could keep it going,' she said. Instagram/Idafrosk And she credits Instagram for all her success. 'Instagram has been fundamentally important for me, both personally and career-wise,' she said. Instagram/Idafrosk 'If I hadn't started using it, I don't think I'd be doing food art at all. It provided me with a perfect playground to try out ideas and get instant feedback from an enthusiastic audience, so I could develop my style,' she said. Instagram/Idafrosk And her advice for others? 'Find a niche, be active, and take good quality photos.' Instagram/Idafrosk

