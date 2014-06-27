How A Norwegian Statistician Turned Snack Time Into The Most Popular Food Account On Instagram

Norwegian photographer Ida Skiveness makes some of the most playful, creative food porn you’ll ever see.

With more than 226,000 followers, her Instagram profile (@idafrosk) is the most popular food-focused account on the photo-sharing site. Her artfully arranged food has led to TV appearances, ad campaigns, and even a book, “Eat Your Art Out,” that will be available in seven languages by the end of the year.

Yet Ida says that she never expected to be so successful on Instagram.

“In 2012, more or less on accident, I saw some other food art, and it inspired me to make a connection between these two things,” she said to Business Insider. “It kind of spiraled from there.”

Now based in Berlin, Ida has officially taken leave from her job at Norway’s official bureau of statistics to focus on her photography full-time.

We recently spoke with Ida to hear more about her journey to social media fame.

