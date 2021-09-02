Photos show the shocking flooding and destruction Hurricane Ida’s remnants caused in New York City and the Northeast

Ida’s flooding on highways in Brooklyn and Queens completely submerged cars. Floodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York, early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

People had to abandon their cars on the road and seek shelter. Abandoned cars are left on a flooded highway, as local media reported the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida bringing drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, in the Queens borough of New York City, on September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The NYPD rescued some residents from their flooding homes. New York City Police Department officers carry a disabled man out of a basement flooded due to heavy rain brought by tropical storm Ida on September 2, 2021. NYPD/Handout via REUTERS

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency late Wednesday night. The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which runs the subways and buses, told New Yorkers to “avoid all unnecessary travel” early Thursday morning. A New York City subway station was submerged in water. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images Source: Insider

Major flooding on Highway 440 in New Jersey shows cars submerged in water Wednesday night. Highway 440 in New Jersey shows cars submerged in floodwaters Wednesday Night. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency. A rare tornado tore through Mullica Hill, New Jersey, as storms passed through Wednesday afternoon. Two people walk through flooded streets in New Jersey. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Pennsylvania, too, was hit with floods Wednesday night. Gov. Tom Wolfe signed an emergency proclamation. A Pennsylvania Wawa submerged in water from Hurricane Ida storms. MediaNews Group/Getty Images

A sinkhole formed in Pennsylvania amid harsh storms Wednesday afternoon. A sinkhole formed in the Berkshire Square Shopping Center parking lot in Wyomissing, PA Wednesday afternoon. MediaNews Group/Getty Images

Mamaroneck, New York, north of NYC, also recorded massive flooding, submerging cars and forcing some people to be rescued. The city’s schools were closed on Thursday. Flooded cars are pictured after the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain, flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northeast in Mamaroneck, New York, on September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar Source: CBS New York