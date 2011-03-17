I'd Vote For Donald Trump After Seeing His 'Roast'

Photo: Michele Sandberg via Flickr

Last night’s Roast of Donald Trump on Comedy Central was predictably epic — despite the conspicuous absence of comedian Greg Giraldo, who recently passed away, all of the other “regular” roasters were in attendance, in addition to Snoop Dogg, Larry King’s reanimated corpse, and The Situation.First off, Trump deserves credit for indirectly finishing off The Situation’s career. He bombed so completely and painfully — at one point reverting to bragging about how he sleeps with models, and has a mansion (bragging about this when Trump is sitting right next to you? Really?) — that I hope and pray he’ll leave public life for good.



Second, this roast was great for Trump’s burgeoning presidential ambitions. Always known within media circles as something of a control freak, this shows young Americans like me (all-powerful 25 year olds with lots of Twitter followers and, in theory, lots of discretionary income) that Trump is in on the joke.

He can take criticism in stride. As CEO of the US, Trump wouldn’t flip out the first time a White House reporter took issue with one of his policies.

In my interview with Trump for Business Insider, he discussed his presidential ambitions.

I now believe those ambitions are not only real, but also kind of cool — I’d vote for him at this point. It’d be great to have someone in there with proven business experience, and Trump’s billionaire status does afford him a degree of independence from special interests. He could take the Bloomberg model national, basically.

And that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

