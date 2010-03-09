Lawyers Get Some Oscar Love

If you paid close attention to last night’s Oscar ceremony, amid the tears and triumphs, a couple of lawyers got their thanks.



First was Mo’Nique, who thanked her lawyer, with a name-check to the full firm. “Ricky Anderson, our attorney of Anderson & Smith, thank you for your hard work,” she said.

Anderson has been the Managing Partner of Houston-based Anderson & Smith since 1994. Other clients include Steve Harvey, Isaiah Washington, and Judge Greg Mathis.

Jeff Bridges also gave a shout-out to his counsel, Bob Wallerstein (one of our own Power Lawyers behind the Oscar’s). “My wonderful team that’s kept me together: Jean Sievers, David Schiff, Rick Kurtzman, CAA, Bob Wallerstein…thank you guys,” said Bridges.

Wallerstein in a partner at the boutique firm Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof & Fishman in Los Angeles.

Sure, these are artists, and corporate drones only cramp their theatrical musings. Except, of course, when they need someone to draw up those back-end contracts.



