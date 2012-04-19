Two Brothers Are Risking Everything To Paint This Street Art Deep In Iran

Photo: Vimeo/ICY and SOT

Even as global tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program continue to burn, two Irianian brothers that go by the psuedonyms ICY and SOT adorn the walls of Tehran with their controversial messages. Risking their lives in the process, they wield their spray cans and multiple stencils to give the voice to the most vulnerable of their society – children, women, and the elderly.



Their art, influenced by street artists such as Banksy, has been recognised internationally in the recent months and a collection of their works was featured in ARTINFO France last month.

Besides advocating for peace, ICY and SOT also tackle the issue of child labour. You can follow them on icyandsot.com, Flickr, Vimeo and Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.