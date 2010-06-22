ICP Asset Management Sued By SEC Over $11 Billion CDO Deal

Photo: Michael Magro Foundation

The SEC sued ICP Captial Management and its founder, Thomas Priore, for alleged mismanagement of an $11 billion CDO deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.The SEC lawsuit alleges Priore forced holders of the CDO Triaxx to buy bonds that helped ICP support itself in 2007 and 2008, as the financial crisis was worsening.



Those purchases helped ICP back stop another CDO, according to the SEC complaint.

AIG and Financial Guaranty Insurance Co. insured the CDOs. Their collapse added to AIG’s costs in default.

Read the full complaint from the SEC here >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.