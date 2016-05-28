14 iconic sandwiches from around the world

Every country has their own interpretation of the sandwich.

Darwin Escapes created an infographic that shows drool-worthy pictures of sandwiches from 14 countries around the world.

While the Japanese enjoy a hot dog roll filled with fried noodles, the French prefer a grilled ham and cheese with a fried egg on top. In Singapore, buttered toast is finished a jam made from coconuts and an egg. Keep scrolling to see more flavorful creations.

