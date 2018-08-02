The most iconic power couple the year you were born

2016: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

It’s hard to decide when the official year of Kimye was, but by 2016, they were married, had two children, and were rock solid as a pair. Until a little song called “Famous” was released.

West immediately received backlash for the controversial lyrics that insinuated that Taylor Swift had him to thank for her success, which reignited a feud between the two (remember the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards?). But Kardashian proved that she was truly ride-or-die by leaking a phone conversation between her husband and Swift that allegedly proved that Swift knew that West was going to be referencing her in the song — though, in 2020, that fact was called into question.

These receipts truly jump started a wave of negativity thrown towards Swift, and caused her to essentially drop off the face of the Earth for a year — if that’s not power, what is?

Unfortunately, their marriage wasn’t meant to last. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage and four kids together.