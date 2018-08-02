The most iconic power couple the year you were born

- We picked the most iconic power couple from every year, starting with 1952.
- Each couple was matched with the year they were at their peak.
- 2020’s biggest power couple was Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who are still together.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
And her husband? He was well on his way to cementing his legacy as the greatest singer of the 20th century — though he was going through a bit of a rough patch when they married.
After 12 years of marriage, the couple divorced, but according to “Frank & Ava: In Love and War,” they never really got over each other completely. According to the book, Sinatra called Gardner “the only woman I’ve ever been in love with in my whole life.”
Their marriage was fraught with drama — Monroe accused him of mental cruelty when she filed for divorce in October 1954 — but they remained friends after their break-up. After Monroe’s death, DiMaggio sent flowers to her grave several times a week for two decades.
DiMaggio’s last words, according to his lawyer Morris Engelberg, were “I’ll finally get to see Marilyn.”
Their son Sean was born in 1960, but their marriage was over by 1968.
Their romance was short-lived due to Fisher’s infidelity with his best friend Mike Todd’s widow: Elizabeth Taylor.
She remained married to Prince Rainier III until her untimely death in 1982. The couple shared three children.
The two married a year after their first date in December 1957 (she was 19), and were continually hounded by the media. Wood remembered that they road-tripped across the country, and radio stations would announce their arrival in small towns throughout the US.
They got divorced in 1962, but reunited 10 years later, eventually marrying each other once more. However, their story has a tragic end: Wood drowned in 1981 under suspicious circumstances.
They went on to get divorced in 1961, but stayed on good terms throughout their lives. Hill wrote “Rita Hayworth: A Memoir” in 1983. He told the Los Angeles Times, “She had always been … nifty with me, but I hadn’t always been nifty with her. So I wrote this book for her.”
Fisher and Taylor married that same year, in 1959, and while public opinion was not in their favor, they were a hugely popular fixture in the tabloids.
Their marriage was over by 1964, when Taylor left Fisher to marry her third husband, Welsh actor Richard Burton.
They eventually broke up due to Beatty’s rumored infidelities, but they also spoke highly of each other. In her autobiography, “Passion for Life,” Collins wrote that they “were actually very compatible,” but called him a “rebound.” She also wrote that they ran into each other at a premiere, where Beatty told Collins’ husband that he still loved Collins.
Camelot, and their marriage, came to a tragic end when the president was assassinated in 1963.
Eventually, they got divorced in 1969, with Bacall explaining, “It didn’t work. We were a mismatch. That’s all. Simple.”
Their son Jason was born in 1966, and they got divorced in 1971.
They went on to star in 11 movies together. They divorced in 1974, remarried in 1975, and divorced again in 1976.
But the couple couldn’t make it work. They separated in 1974 while filming their hit variety show, “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.” The show was canceled amid the drama, but it was revived in 1976, with the two as friends. It was canceled again in 1977 — but Sonny and Cher live on forever.
Cannon was a successful actress in her own right. She appeared on many TV shows throughout the ’60s, including “Hawaiian Eye” and “Bat Masterson.”
Cannon and Grant were divorced by 1968, but Grant called his daughter “his best production.” Cannon wrote in her autobiography that Grant was “one of the most special people I’ve known in my life.”
Their daughter Lisa Marie was born in February 1968, nine months after their wedding. The marriage was filled with infidelities on both sides, and they divorced in 1972. The divorce was amicable — they left the courthouse after signing the papers holding hands.
The couple collaborated throughout their relationship on songs like “Jackson” and “It Ain’t Me Babe.” And through it all, their marriage was strong. A love letter he wrote for her was voted the most romantic love letter of all time by a British poll, and contained swoon-worthy lines like, “You still fascinate and inspire me. You influence me for the better. You’re the object of my desire, the No. 1 Earthly reason for my existence.”
Their love story was depicted on the big screen in “Walk the Line,” with Reese Witherspoon playing Carter and Joaquin Phoenix playing Cash. Witherspoon won her first Academy Award for her performance.
But 1969 was the year of Lennon and Ono. They staged their famous “Bed-In for Peace” on March 25, 1969, just a few days after their wedding. The incident led to The Beatles song, “The Ballad of John and Yoko.”
Paul released his first solo album in 1970, titled “McCartney,” after which he and Linda founded rock band Paul McCartney and Wings in 1971, with Linda on the keyboard.
The pair had three children together, and Paul adopted Linda’s daughter, Heather, from a previous marriage. They were married for 29 years and collaborated together throughout their relationship, until Linda died in 1998 due to breast cancer.
The duo joined forces to take a political vaudeville show on the road across the west coast, called “FTA” or “Free the Army.” It was a protest against the Vietnam War. The show was eventually turned into a documentary called “FTA,” released in 1972.
Their relationship was short-lived — Sutherland married his third wife, Francine Racette, in 1972, and Fonda remained married to Vadim until 1973.
Their marriage lasted 11 years, and they had two children. Many people speculated that Simon’s hit song “You’re So Vain” was about Taylor, but she’s denied it.
MacGraw told People, “He was incredibly attractive most of the time, but there was also danger, there was bad boy there.” But their love didn’t last forever — the couple divorced in 1977.
Actress Huston wasn’t hugely popular yet, but Nicholson had already appeared in a couple dozen movies. They were together until 1990, when he told Huston he was expecting a child with another actress, Rebecca Broussard, which is when Huston called it quits for good.
The two have nothing but nice things to say about each other now. Nicholson called their relationship “as good as it gets,” and Huston said they had a “hopeless, enduring love.”
In 1975, Lipton was done with “The Mod Squad” and pregnant with their second daughter, Rashida, and the two were very happy together.
Their marriage was over by 1990, but the two were still on good terms all the way until Lipton’s death in 2019.
They had their first and only child together, Elijah Blue, in July 1976. The couple would divorce three years later. When Allman passed away in 2017, Cher attended his funeral and shared her grief on Twitter.
Both were famous before their relationship began. Field had starred in “Gidget” and “The Flying Nun,” and Reynolds starred in “Gunsmoke.”
They dated for five years before breaking up. In 2018 though, shortly before his death in September, Reynolds called Field the love of his life, and called their relationship “a wonderful time.”
They have four children together. They broke up in 1999, when model Luciana Gimenez came forward to say that she was pregnant with Jagger’s baby.
The two reunited in 2001, and stayed together until Fawcett’s death from cancer in 2009. O’Neal was devastated, telling People, “It’s a love story. I just don’t know how to play this one. I won’t know this world without her.”
They were married in 1952, so by the time they became POTUS and FLOTUS they were already a strong and well-known team. Throughout the two presidential terms served, both captured the hearts of the American people. They had two children together, and remained together until his death in 2004.
Prince Charles and Diana were married in 1981, after having met in 1977. Their wedding was watched by 750 million people all over the world. Every move they made was dissected, including the dissolution of their marriage in 1996.
The Osbournes are still married to this day, throughout their ups and downs, reality TV, and drug abuse.
They divorced a year later, but had an on-and-off relationship that went on for decades.
When Fisher died in 2016, Simon shared the statement, “Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon.”
The public was fascinated by their relationship because, on the outside, it didn’t make a lot of sense. Joel was seen as dark and brooding, and Brinkley was your typical American sweetheart.
Opposites attract, though, as the two got married in 1985, welcoming their daughter Alexa Ray that same year. They split up in 1994.
Their relationship was filled with drama: Madonna filed for divorce in December 1987, withdrew the papers, and then re-filed in January 1989 — this time for good.
The couple seems to be on good terms now — when Penn appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” he told the host, “I love my first wife very much.”
Now, in 2021, they’ve become one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples. They’ve never married, and have one son together, Wyatt. Russell considers Hawn’s kids, Oliver and Kate Hudson, to be his own as well. They even call him “Pa.”
Most recently, they played Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Netflix holiday film “The Christmas Chronicles 2” in 2020.
Cosby himself wasn’t thrilled with their relationship — Bonet left “A Different World” at the end of season one due to her pregnancy in 1988. The couple stayed together until 1993, when they divorced amid rumors of infidelity.
They’re close friends now though. They walked the Met Gala red carpet together in 2015, and Kravitz said of his ex-wife, “Zoë’s mom and I now are best friends. That’s how the relationship started. It makes you feel really good when you can do that.”
And most importantly, Willis starred in “Die Hard” that year, which became his most notable role to date. It spawned four sequels.
The couple had two more daughters, but ultimately divorced in 2000. They’re a pair of very friendly exes — Moore even surprised her ex-husband at his Comedy Central Roast in 2018. And during the coronavirus pandemic, Willis quarantined with his ex-wife and their daughters for a few months.
They also welcomed their first child, Travis, in June of 1989. The two stars are still together in 2021, and are one of the longest-lasting celebrity marriages — even though they found out in a 2011 episode of “Finding Your Roots” that they are 10th cousins, once removed. Talk about Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.
The two met in 1989, and were engaged after only a few months of dating (she was 19, he was 27). During their engagement, Depp got a tattoo that said “Winona Forever,” and they starred in “Edward Scissorhands” in 1990.
They broke up in 1993, and Depp was forced to change his tattoo from “Winona Forever” to “Wino Forever.”
They had one son together, Jack, in 1992. They divorced in 2001 — allegedly due to Ryan’s affair with co-star Russell Crowe. Ryan claims differently though, saying, “My marriage was broken — nobody else broke it up.”
They had a daughter, Alexandria, in 2000. They were married for over 23 years, until Bowie died due to cancer in 2016.
They met at a club in 1990 and were married two years later. Their daughter, Frances Bean, was also born in 1992 — so when the little family would step out in 1993, the media was all over it. Nirvana also released its third and final album, “In Utero,” in 1993.
They were married until Cobain’s suicide in 1994.
Despite a prolific career, 1994 Hanks is potentially peak Hanks. He had just starred in “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Philadelphia” the year before, and a little movie called “Forrest Gump” was released that summer.
When explaining his character Forrest Gump’s relationship to Jenny, he said of his wife, “Without my connection with Rita, I don’t know how I would’ve been able to connect with what Forrest was going through.”
The two are still married 26 years later, and frequently make fun of themselves and their relationship on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
“We like each other a lot, we laugh a lot. It’s simple,” said Danson in 2018.
The duo have three children together — their son Michael appeared as young Hiram Lodge (played by Consuelos) in a flashback episode of “Riverdale.”
They were married until 2004. “We just both woke up one day and it had run its course,” Stamos said of their split.
These two are still posting adorable photos of each other on Instagram over 20 years later, and have produced two of the biggest stars of the next generation of Hollywood — Jaden and Willow Smith.
Last year, the two went viral for appearing on an episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show, “Red Table Talk,” to discuss a rough patch in their marriage, during which Pinkett Smith had an “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina. The two worked through it, and are stronger than ever, in their own words.
They have weathered cheating scandals, divorce rumors, three more babies, and a trans-Atlantic move to Los Angeles, and are still a power couple in our books.
Victoria wrote a letter to her younger self in the September 2016 issue of British Vogue, where she tells young Posh Spice that “love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge — although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy.”
Aniston and Pitt met in 1998, and were married in July 2000. “Friends” was consistently one of the top shows on TV, and Pitt was a bona-fide movie star and sex symbol after his roles in “Fight Club,” “Interview with a Vampire,” and “Thelma and Louise.”
As much as their marriage and wedded bliss was covered by the media, it was nothing compared to their shocking divorce in 2005, which was rumored to have been caused by an extramarital affair with Pitt’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star (and future wife/ex-wife) Angelia Jolie.
That year was also the release of Timberlake’s boy band *NSYNC’s final album, “Celebrity,” and Spears’ third album, “Britney.” Their relationship was a match made in pop heaven.
While the two broke up in 2002, their break-up resulted in two of the best break-up songs of the new millennium: “Cry Me a River” (Timberlake) and “Everytime” (Spears).
In 2002, the two had one daughter, Ava. They had their son, Deacon, a year later. Witherspoon appeared in two movies that year, “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “Sweet Home Alabama, and Phillippe starred in “Igby Goes Down.”
The pair announced their separation in 2006, amid rumors that Phillippe had an affair with his co-star Abbie Cornish.
The entire year of 2003 was full of speculation about their wedding plans, if they were going to start a family, and if they would star in another movie together. But just four days before their September 2003 nuptials, they postponed the wedding due to “excessive media attention.”
They called it quits a few months later, in January 2004 — but, lo and behold, they are back together in 2021, 17 years after their first break-up.
Even though these two were certainly a power couple — No. 1 albums and successful movies abound — their 2014 break-up might be more iconic, as it brought the phrase “conscious uncoupling” into the world’s vocabulary.
On the outside, the two couldn’t be more different. Pitt was Hollywood’s golden boy, while Jolie was mainly known for wearing a vial of her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton’s blood around her neck. But the two connected over a mutual love of charity and giving back to the world.
Throughout their 12-year relationship (and two-year marriage), they created a blended family of six adopted and biological children, supported each other through both public and private struggles, and starred in another movie together (“By the Sea”).
Brangelina announced their separation in 2016, and are still in the middle of what’s turned out to be a nasty divorce.
From the borderline weird admission that Holmes had a poster of Cruise in her childhood bedroom to all the speculation about their “religious” beliefs, there hasn’t been a relationship quite as captivating since.
In 2006, their daughter Suri was born, and they got married in a lavish ceremony at a 15th-century Italian castle.
But, since nothing gold can stay, the “Dawson’s Creek” star filed for divorce from the “Mission Impossible” actor in 2012.
Harris and his fiancé (and soon-to-be husband) Burtka, an actor and chef, made their red carpet debut at the 2007 Emmys — even though they had been together since 2004.
They welcomed twins via surrogate in 2010, and were married in Italy in 2014.
“It has to be a true partnership, and you have to really, really like and respect the person you’re married to,” said Michelle of their relationship. And Barack? “Obviously I couldn’t have done anything that I’ve done without Michelle … not only has she been a great first lady, she is just my rock,” he said. “I count on her in so many ways every single day.”
They both each posted on Instagram June 2021 for their 15th anniversary — Kidman’s post was borderline-NSFW, while Urban posted a photo of the two hugging, captioned “Happy anniversary babygirl !!!!!!! my life started when you said ‘I do’ 5475 days ago today.”
The Carters have been together since 2001 and married since 2008. Their relationship has been full of iconic musical collaborations (“Crazy in Love,” “Drunk in Love,” the entire album “Everything is Love“), controversies (the elevator, “Lemonade,” “4:44“), three kids, and two hugely successful combined tours. Need we say more?
These two are truly the Britney and Justin of this generation.
“Every once in a while I can catch a glimpse of her when she doesn’t see me looking, and I have this moment where I’m like, ‘If you never make a good decision… if you only make bad decisions for the rest of your life, you made one really good decision,'” Timberlake told Ellen DeGeneres.
The two welcomed their son, Silas, in 2015. They welcomed their second son, Phineas, in July 2020, after a secret pregnancy.
The two were married in 2015, and have two kids together. During the press tour for Kunis’ movie “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” she revealed some long-wondered about facts regarding the beginning of their relationship, including that they started out as friends with benefits, and that they originally hooked up when Kutcher tried to set her up on a blind date — but the date never showed.
Three years later they surprised the world — and their guests — by getting married in August 2015. Their friends and family thought they were attending Theroux’s birthday party.
He explained that their marriage worked because “We appreciate each other’s sense of humor, we respect one another, and we get along.” Unfortunately, the pair announced their separation in February 2018.
West immediately received backlash for the controversial lyrics that insinuated that Taylor Swift had him to thank for her success, which reignited a feud between the two (remember the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards?). But Kardashian proved that she was truly ride-or-die by leaking a phone conversation between her husband and Swift that allegedly proved that Swift knew that West was going to be referencing her in the song — though, in 2020, that fact was called into question.
These receipts truly jump started a wave of negativity thrown towards Swift, and caused her to essentially drop off the face of the Earth for a year — if that’s not power, what is?
Unfortunately, their marriage wasn’t meant to last. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage and four kids together.
They had their daughter, Luna, in April 2017. Their son Miles was born in May 2018. In 2020, they lost their third child, Jack.
“We just enjoy each other’s company,” Legend said.
These two have always been a bit unconventional by royal standards, so their shaking up of stuffy royal tradition has been garnering headlines left and right. In fact, in January 2020, they announced they were leaving England behind and renouncing their royal titles.
The former royals might take the crown in 2021, as well — their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has been the main topic of conversation for almost a week, and it might change the monarchy forever.
Also in 2019? Lopez starred in “Hustlers” to critical acclaim, with many people, including her then-ex Ben Affleck, calling for an Oscar nomination (which she didn’t receive), and she turned 50 while still looking like she could pass for 29.
But they never made it down the aisle. In March 2021, the two called it quits.
And ever since, people have been fascinated by them and their outlandish red carpet appearances, like when Kelly painted his tongue black.
“We’re actually two halves of the same soul,” Fox said in July 2020. “I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”