Remembering Princess Diana: 30 Iconic Photos Of The Princess Of Wales

APLady Diana Spencer sits with Souffle, a Shetland pony, at her mother’s home in Scotland during the summer of 1974.
Aug. 31 marks the 17th anniversary of the car crash that killed Diana, Princess of Wales and the “Queen of People’s Hearts.”
The year of her death, 1997, was highlighted by trips to Angola and Bosnia in her high-profile campaign against land mines and Mediterranean holidays with her sons and companion, Emad Mohamed al-Fayed.
Seventeen years after her death, Princess Diana is remembered for her compassion and commitment to her causes. These photos display her endless supply of charm and generosity.
Lady Diana Spencer as a toddler on the Norfolk, England, property where she grew up. Her parents divorced when she was young, and her father, an earl, won custody.
Riding in style at the Park House in 1962. Her family rented the property, owned by Queen Elizabeth II, and arranged occasional playdates with Prince Albert and Prince Edward when Diana was young.
In 1977, she met Prince Albert and Prince Edward's older brother, Prince Charles, who was 13 years her senior. They announced their engagement at Buckingham Palace in 1981.
The first official engagement she attended with then-fiancé Prince Charles was a charity event at the Goldsmith's Hall in London.
Their wedding was held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London later that year. The affair cost $US110 million.
The newly-wed princess received a kiss from the Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
The young family, including Prince William, took part in a photo shoot at Kensington Palace in 1982.
The Princess of Wales presented her husband with a prize after he played in an England-Chile polo match.
The year of her death marked the height of her campaign against land mines. The princess visited with victims in Angola.
The princess walked with the Red Cross in one of the safety corridors of the Angola land mine fields.
The royal family posed for a portrait in Windsor Castle on the day of Prince William's Confirmation.
South African President Nelson Mandela met with Princess Di in Cape Town to discuss the threat of AIDS in his country.
She said goodbye to Mother Teresa after a private visit at the Missionaries of Charity in the Bronx.
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton chatted with the princess at the White House. Diana was in New York City for a Red Cross fundraiser.
She took holiday at the Saint Tropez residence of Mohamed Al Fayed, the father of her boyfriend Dodi Fayed.
Sting, his wife Trudy Styler, Princess Diana, and Elton John attended the memorial Mass for Gianni Versace.
Swarms of paparazzi descended on Princess Diana and a land mine victim in front of his home in Bosnia.
Princess Di chatted with a 15-year-old Bosnian girl during a three-day visit that called for the complete ban on land mines.
