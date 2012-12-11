What The World's Most Iconic Photographs Would Look Like If They Were Taken On A Camera Phone

As a part of its new ad campaign, South Africa’s The Cape Times photoshopped some of the most iconic photographs in the word as if the subjects themselves took a selfie on Instagram.



Lowe Cape Town came up with the spots, which are supposed to show that The Cape Times gets up-close-and-personal and takes a new and exciting spin on the biggest stories out there.

The tag line reads: “You can’t get any closer to the news. Know all about it.”

This 1945 V-J Day image in Times Square would make the perfect Facebook profile pic:

Photo: The Cape Times

A selfie with Desmond Tutu:

If Winston Churchill had taken his own picture instead of Hans Wild for LIFE, it might have looked like this:

Photo: The Cape Times

And finally, the Royal Wedding:

Photo: The Cape Times

