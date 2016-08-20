The stories behind 6 iconic Olympic shoes

The Olympic games host the best athletes in the world, so it’s only fitting that these all-star athletes have the best athletic gear to match.

Two sneaker powerhouses, Nike and Kith, have joined forces to showcase the most celebrated Olympian’s shoes. Sneakerheads and Olympic enthusiasts alike can visit the pop-up museum in New York City to see some of the most memorable sneakers that helped dunk, sprint, and jump athletes like Scottie Pippen and Carl Lewis to victory.

From flashy $30,000 gold running spikes to some of the world’s lightest shoes, these are the six most iconic sneakers that came out of the 1996 Summer Olympics.

The Olympic Gold Shoe was created for track legend Michael Johnson, who wore them in the 1996 Summer Olympics. While their colour alone was a bold statement, the shoes redefined the way athletes and shoe companies work together. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER While creating these for Johnson, Nike designer Tobie Hatfield noticed that Johnson's right leg rotated significantly when he turned a corner, so he created a custom spike plate for each foot. Gary M. Prior/Getty Johnson said, 'Opting for gold shoes could have been considered downright cocky, but I was confident and never doubted my ability to deliver gold medals to match my shimmering footwear.' Mike Powell/Getty These Nike Air Max Classic USA shoes were produced for athletes in the 1996 Summer Olympics. Nike has re-released versions of this shoe throughout the years, but these are the originals. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER You can tell by the Nike flag on the back. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER These are the Nike Air Rupt. Members of the 1996 Olympic women's basketball team, such as Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley, dominated the court in these shoes. This pair was signed by Dawn Staley, a three-time Olympian and basketball hall of famer. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER Here are the shoes in action on Lisa Leslie. Leslie is a four-time Olympic gold medal winner. Tony Duffy/Getty This is the Nike Air More Uptempo, one of the most iconic Olympic shoes of all time. Scottie Pippen, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, laced these up when he was on the 1996 Dream Team. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER You can faintly make out his number '8' stitched onto the heel. Doug Pensinger/Getty Stylistically, nothing like this shoe had ever been done before. The shoe's creator, Wilson Smith, showed them to fellow Nike designer Tinker Hatfield who said, 'Well, it's bad design, and you'll sell millions.' Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway wore the Nike Zoom Flight in the 1996 Summer Olympics. Nike's new Zoom Air technology was said to be lighter, all the while keeping players closer to the ground. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER They helped Penny and the Dream Team III bring home the gold. That year, the men's USA basketball team won all eight games by an average margin of 32.3 points. Jed Jacobsohn/Getty They had way more swag than other players' shoes, too. Al Bello/Getty Penny's Zoom Flight shoes featured his USA number '6' instead of his NBA number. Looks like the lighter design helped him get some air. Doug Pensinger/Getty The aptly named Nike Zoom Long Jump was made for track and field events. This particular shoe was used during the 1996 Olympic trials and signed by 10x Olympic medalist and track and field legend Carl Lewis. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER Here's Lewis in action during the men's long jump competition. Mike Powell/Getty The pop-up museum also featured t-shirts signed by Olympic basketball players such as Reggie Miller and Sheryl Swoopes. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER Want your own pair? During the Olympics, Nike usually releases similar shoes and colour combos to the ones they designed for athletes. Kathryn Chou/INSIDER

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.