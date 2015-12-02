This is the single most iconic moment of Kobe Bryant's career

Kobe Bryant just announced that this will be his last season as an NBA player.

The famous basketballer has been playing for the LA Lakers since 1996, and has had an epic and lengthy career.

However, one game in particular stands out as his most iconic.

In 2006, he torched the Toronto Raptors for 81 points, making 28 shots that included seven three-pointers.

It is the second-most points ever scored in a game.

Check it out.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

