"Iconic" iPad Ad Showcases Apps

One of the smartest parts of Apple‘s marketing for the iPhone is to showcase apps. This is smart for two reasons: first of all, apps are a competitive advantage for the iPhone, as it’s usually considered a better environment for developers, and second of all, it attracts more developers to the platform, as it’s flattering to think your app might be on TV.



Now Apple is doing the same for the iPad with its latest ad, called “Iconic.” The apps featured include a DJing app, an airline ticketing app, the Wall Street Journal, Apple’s iBooks (even though Kindle is much more popular on the iPAd) and iWork apps, a “Hollywood” app and the Vanity Fair. It’s kind of sad that Apple is mostly showcasing apps from big institutional developers, with the exception of the DJ app, instead of innovative apps by startups like Flipboard.

But still, it’s a good ad, and showcasing apps at all is both smart and nice. Here’s the 30 second spot:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.