The Most Iconic Halloween Costumes Of The Last 20 Years

Few things are more telling than Halloween costumes. Though there are costume choices that consistently top lists each year — princesses, pirates, and sexy nurses are always popular — pop culture tends to make things a little more interesting.

We’ve rounded up the most iconic Halloween costumes from the last 20 years, using a helpful infographic from Spirit Halloween and other sites that measured Twitter mentions and Google searches.

They tell us what mattered most in pop culture at that point in time, whether it was a particular character from a movie or television show or an outrageous musician that had everyone talking.

So here they are, from 1993 to present day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.