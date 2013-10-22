The Most Iconic Halloween Costumes Of The Last 20 Years

Few things are more telling than Halloween costumes. Though there are costume choices that consistently top lists each year — princesses, pirates, and sexy nurses are always popular — pop culture tends to make things a little more interesting.
We’ve rounded up the most iconic Halloween costumes from the last 20 years, using a helpful infographic from Spirit Halloween and other sites that measured Twitter mentions and Google searches.
They tell us what mattered most in pop culture at that point in time, whether it was a particular character from a movie or television show or an outrageous musician that had everyone talking.
So here they are, from 1993 to present day.
Everyone's favourite purple dinosaur was a top costume in 1993, a year after 'Barney & Friends' aired for the first time.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers were huge in 1994. 20 years later, 'Power Rangers Megaforce' is still on TV, but it's the Mighty Morphins that are the most recognisable breed of Power Rangers to this day.
Star Trek costumes became popular once again when the first season of 'Star Trek: Voyager' premiered in 1995.
Middle schoolers everywhere dressed up as serial killer Ghostface in 1996, the year the first 'Scream' movie premiered.
Batman and Robin paired costumes became popular again when another version of the superhero saga premiered in 1997.
Austin Powers was all the rage in 2000, the year after 'The Spy Who Shagged Me' thrilled audiences across the country.
The premiere of 'The Sorcerer's Stone' in 2001 made Harry Potter and his wizard friends a popular costume choice for trick-or-treaters.
The first 'Spider-Man' movie came out in 2002, inspiring youngsters to dress up as the Masked Menace for Halloween.
Moviegoers were introduced to Captain Jack Sparrow when 'The Curse of the Black Pearl' premiered in 2003.
SpongeBob SquarePants would be huge for Halloween costumes throughout the early 2000s, but Halloween shops saw a spike in sales of yellow sponge costumes after the movie based on the series premiered in 2004.
Star Wars costumes made a comeback in 2005, the year 'Revenge of the Sith,' the final movie in the series, premiered in theatres.
People donned Guy Fawkes masks and all-black ensembles in 2006 in honour of the release of 'V for Vendetta.'
Vampire costumes were huge in 2009 thanks to the beginning of the 'Twilight' and 'True Blood' franchises.
Halloween revelers donned poufed hair and spray tans to dress up as Snooki from 'Jersey Shore' in 2011.
People across the country donned light tuxedos and glasses after Korean pop star Psy's 'Gangnam Style' song went viral in 2012. The video currently has over 1.7 billion views.
Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2013 VMAs was all anyone could talk about for months, so don't be surprised to see a good amount of twerkin' Teddys this Halloween.
