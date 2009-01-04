Iconic Glass-And-Concrete Mansion Finally Sells After Two Years

An iconic glass-and-concrete mansion designed by award-winning architect David Lawrence Grey and owned by Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russ Weiner has finally sold after two years on the market in L.A. Unfortunately during that time, Weiner had to slash the price from $15 million to $8 million, which is only about $2 million more than he paid for the house in 2004.



The Real Estalker: According to an in-the-know lady we’ll call Mrs. Pink, The Fortress–a much discussed and often maligned glass and concrete behemoth located on curvy, swervy and dangerous-to-drive Sunset Plaza Drive–has finally been sold after nearly two years on the market and several heavy duty price chops.

Property records show the seller is Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russ Weiner who purchased the property in March of 2004 for an undisclosed price, but which we’re told by Mrs. Pink was “right around six million.” In January of 2007, young, rich and entrepreneurial Mister Weiner listed the property at the rather, um, optimistic price of $14,995,000. Over time, the price plummeted to a still high but much less shocking $8,900,000. After multiple offers and much wrangling, we’re told by Mrs. Pink that the buyer forked over $8,000,000 for the approximately 9,800 square foot edifice. According to Mrs. Pink, that figure–while far, far, FAAAAR less than Mister Weiner originally wanted–still represents the highest amount ever paid for a house on Sunset Plaza, so bully to the folks who managed to put that big deal together in a quickly sinking real estate economy.

We know the children are busting at the seams wanting to know who would cough up the big bucks for such an architectural lightening rod. According to our very reliable Mrs. Pink the buyer is a 29 year old entrepreneur named Val Kolton who made his mountain of money designing, manufacturing and selling fancy portable headphones and wireless microphone devices.

So what makes this house so special?

Both the main and guest houses are constructed of poured in place concrete and due to the location, geologic complexity of the site and the high cost of concrete…some say the original construction costs soared to upwards of $30,000,000…

Listing information reveals main house…includes 5 bedroom suites… The detached and raised guest house, located across the motor court at the north end of the property, forms a sort of porte cochere entrance and contains another two guest suites perfect for housing staff, naughty teenage children or guests you don’t trust in your house after dark lest they rummage through your private things…

[A]fter a long walk down a wide and shaded walkway one enters the main house through a double-height “impress the guests” gallery that stretches an indoor roller skater’s dream of 60 feet and features an intricately articulated sky-lit ceiling and a glass staircase leading to–ladies in dresses beware–a glass bridge on the second floor. Several cushioned seating nooks along one side of the entrance gallery and a state of the art sound and lighting system give the room an undeniable night club vibe…

The stone floored and double height living room…provides explosive views from downtown Los Angeles all the way to Catalina Island. The concrete walled dining room has dark wood floors installed on the diagonal, one of the home’s three fireplaces for fireside dining and easy access to a Porsche designed all stainless steel kitchen…The grounds include off street parking for up to seven cars and a quiet courtyard located between the main house and motor court where koi swim contentedly in a small pond. The rear yard, which faces the really big views, includes several stone terraces, a barbecue area and a long narrow lap pool with a raised spa at the far end which appears to hover over the glittering lights of the city.

The Real Estalker blog has more photos here.

