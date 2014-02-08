Iconic Australian Footwear Brand UGG Asks Guests At Hoffman's Funeral To Promote Their Boot

Getty/ Jason Kempin

Friends of Philip Seymour Hoffman have been shocked by approaches from the internationally recognised Australian brand UGG, which sent gift packs encouraging them to wear the company’s items ahead of the actor’s funeral.

The New York Post reports the Ugg, sent Hoffman’s celebrity friends bags filled with Ugg products, including boots, attached with a message suggesting them to wear their winter boots in the cold city weather.

Ugg representatives told The Post, “UGG does not know nor would we presume to ask what our consumers or fans are doing in New York, or for what event or purpose they need the product. That is none of our business. UGG does not request photo opps from those to whom we gift product.”

Guests said to have attended the private service at the Church of St Ignatius Loyola in Manhattan include Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Joaquin Phoenix, Julianne Moore and Michelle William.

According to CNN, the worldwide sales of Deckers UGG boots in 2012 was over US$630 million a year, with 95% of world market share.

