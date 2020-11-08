A car collector is selling 5 iconic '80s cars for a combined $1.3 million, including an extremely rare Lamborghini truck

Curated The Time Capsule Collection.

A collection of five cars that embody the 1980s has hit the market through Curated, a Miami dealership specializing in vintage supercars.

The group includes a Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG, a Lamborghini Countach, a Lamborghini Jalpa, and a Lotus Esprit.

Also up for grabs is a Lamborghini LM002 truck, a rare off-road beast dubbed the “Rambo Lambo.”

Prices range from $US139,000 to north of $US400,000.

If you’ve got an extra million or two burning a hole in your pocket and are looking to jumpstart a car collection that’s the perfect homage to the 1980s, today may be your lucky day.

A group of five iconic cars from the 1980s and early 1990s has hit the market through Curated, a Miami dealership that specialises in vintage supercars. “The Time Capsule Collection” consists of three Lamborghinis, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Lotus â€” all from a single owner with, apparently, plenty of disposable income and an impeccable taste for ’80s and ’90s era luxury cars.

The cars â€” a Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG, Lotus Esprit X180R, Lamborghini Countach, LM002 truck, and Jalpa â€” are all for sale individually with asking prices ranging from roughly $US140,000 to $US425,000.

Car sales have bounced back strong, despite the overall economic downturn and uncertainty. Sales numbers on Bring a Trailer, for instance â€” a car-auction site popular with enthusiasts â€” are currently up 40% as compared to this time last year, the site’s co-founder and CEO Randy Nonnenberg told Business Insider.

Learn more about the five cars up for sale â€” brought to our attention by Road and Track â€” below:

The selling dealer is asking $US139,000 for this 1988 Lamborghini Jalpa.

According to Curated, it’s the last Jalpa built for North America and the only one that left the factory in this particular colour scheme — black on black with white trim and wheels.

It only shows 3,200 miles on the odometer.

Also on offer is perhaps the quintessential 1980s supercar, the Lamborghini Countach. Curated is asking $US305,000 for this 1989 25th Anniversary model.

The 25th Anniversary edition got a pretty over-the-top body kit and a giant rear spoiler. Some people prefer the more understated earlier models, but if you’re going to buy a $US300,000 Countach, you might as well go big.

It sports a black exterior, a cream leather interior, and has only 2,600 miles on the odometer.

Rounding out the Lambos up for grabs is a 1990 Lamborghini LM002 “America,” listed for $US425,000.

Lamborghini manufactured the military-inspired off-road truck from 1986 to 1993, long before the Urus SUV became the company’s best seller. It built just over 300 in total, including 60 “America” versions.

It became known as the “Rambo Lambo.”

This particular one up for sale features a red leather interior with the factory plastic seat covers still intact.

It also has only 1,200 miles and its original Pirelli tires.

There’s also a Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC AMG that the dealership says is “potentially the most documented and well-preserved” example in existence.

Among the most legendary AMG-tuned cars, the coupe boasts an original paint job, colour-matched wheels, and an aggressive-looking body kit.

The car has a 6.0-litre V8 engine that churned out nearly 400 horsepower when new. It’s up for sale for $US325,000.

Last but not least, Curated is selling a 1991 Lotus Esprit X180R.

Lotus built various version of the Esprit from the late 1970s all the way up to the early 2000s. But the X180R is something special.

Lotus built just 20 of them for the entire world as homologation models in order to field the car at the International Motor Sports Association Supercar Championship. Basically, it’s a factory-built race car.

Curated wants a cool $US139,000 for it.

Snatching up all five cars would make for a stellar homage to the 1980s — if you have an extra $US1.3 million laying around, that is.

