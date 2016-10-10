NEW POLL: The Conservatives' lead over Labour has widened to 17% --  the second highest ever recorded

• ICM poll gives Conservatives 17% lead over Labour — the joint second highest ever recorded

• Conservatives on 43%, Labour on 26%, UKIP on 11%, Lib Dems on 8%

The Conservative party’s lead over Labour has widened to 17 points, according to a new ICM poll for the Guardian.

The poll puts the Conservatives on 43%, and the Labour party on 26%. The Tories’ lead has increased by 2% since their annual conference at the beginning of October.

Here are the figures in full, compared to results from ICM’s September poll:

Conservatives: 43% (+2%)

Labour: 26% (-2%)

UKIP: 11% (-2%)

Lib Dems: 8% (-1%)

Greens: 6% (+2%)

Political parties normally expect some bounce in the polls after a conference, as ministers make major speeches and generate favourable media coverage.

Although the Tory conference generated many negative newspaper headlines, research shows that major policy announcements made by cabinet ministers were in fact widely popular with the public.

Theresa May’s plans for a “hard” Brexit and Amber Rudd’s “British jobs for British workers” plans both enjoy wide support, mainly from those who voted to leave the European Union.



The Tories may also have taken some support from UKIP, whose support fell by 2%. The party was embroiled in scandal last week when two prominent MEPs from the party were involved in a serious altercation, and one was hospitalised.

A 17-point margin is the joint second highest result recorded for the Conservatives by ICM, whose polling goes back to 1992. Only once, when Gordon Brown was at his least popular in 2008, have the Conservatives enjoyed a bigger lead.

Labour’s 26% figure, meanwhile, is only one point higher than their lowest ever ICM rating — the 25% they recorded in June 2008 and August 2009.

This is how Labour and the Conservatives have fared in the polls since January this year:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.