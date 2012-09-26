iCloud.com Still Needs Google Maps To Find Your iPhone

Despite Apple dropping Google Maps in iOS 6, iCloud.com is still using its mapping data to track down missing iPhones, iPads and laptops.



Buster Heine from Cult Of Mac discovered this via Reddit and we confirmed that iCloud.com does indeed still rely on Google Maps.

The Find My iPhone app doesn’t use Google Maps, but rather data from TomTom and its other partners. Still, both maps correctly locate our test device.

