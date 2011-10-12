iCloud Will Make Gaming Even Cooler

Tomorrow, Apple releases iOS 5, and with it, iCloud, a virtual and personal form of storage that pushes your downloads (be it movies, music or pictures) to all of your Apple branded devices.



Whether or not it’ll be revolutionary remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure, it’s the sort of technology we’ll no longer be able to live without, particularly when it comes to video games.

Like many Apple fans, we own both iPhones and iPads, and one of the biggest problems comes from wanting to play the same game across both but having to create two or more separate save files.

With iCloud, this issue is non-existent. Now, your progress carries over from iPhone to iPad (and vice versa), including personal save data, character progression and leaderboard info.

Developers can also use this technology to create new gaming experiences. Chair Entertainment, for example, hopes to capture everyone’s collective attention with Infinity Blade 2’s Clash Mob, a massively-multiplayer mode involving thousands of players; still waiting to see how it works.

Consider this quote from Chair co-founder Donald Mustard, taken from a recent Infinity Blade 2 interview.

“The cloud will automatically record your character profile, progress and customisation between devices. Beyond that,” said Mustard, “we’re able to use iCloud to introduce a new feature called Clash Mob, allowing you to participate in worldwide, massive social and daily challenges with thousands and even millions of other games. You’ll unlock rare weapons, items and treasures.”

Providing Chair’s successful, we’ll see countless imitators, as well as developers that come up with their own new ways of putting iCloud to work.

It’s an exciting time, and things will only get better in the months ahead.

