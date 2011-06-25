New In iCloud: E-Mail, Calendars, And Contacts Will Get Web Apps Too

Photo: Apple

iCloud was announced earlier this month to replace MobileMe, but everyone’s been wondering about whether it would retain some of the web apps MobileMe is known for like Calendar, Contacts, and Mail.According to a new FAQ document by Apple, the answer is yes.



iCloud is supposed to make calendars, email accounts, and contacts seamless and synced on all of your devices (including computers), but Apple has decided to maintain the web apps in case you’re on another person’s computer.

On all of your iPads, MacBooks, and iPhones, data for these apps is synced automatically, but until now, Apple hadn’t offered a solution for accessing your data if you were on a friend’s Windows computer, let’s say.

Click here to read the rest of the FAQ document entitled “Frequently asked questions about the MobileMe transition to iCloud.”

