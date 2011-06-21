SURVEY SAYS: 76% Of iPhone Users Likely To Use iCloud

Apple iTunes boss Eddy Cue

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Apple’s new iCloud services are already showing some solid awareness numbers. But that’s only part of the picture.In a survey conducted by RBC Capital Markets…



76% of iPhone users said they were very likely or somewhat likely to use Apple’s free iCloud services

30% of iPhone users said they were at least somewhat likely to pay $25 per year for the iTunes Match service, which upgrades the music you’ve ripped from CD or downloaded from wherever

73% of iPhone users said they were likely to use Apple’s iMessage service, which replaces text messaging between iOS 5 users

This is good news, because iCloud is designed to help keep people locked in and loyal to Apple devices, and to encourage populations of friends and associates to standardize their devices around iOS.

But here’s the thing: Some of these numbers seem artificially low. While there are definitely parts of iCloud that people will have to go out of their way to set up and use, like iTunes Match, closer to 100% of iPhone users will probably end up using some sort of iCloud service, whether they realise it or not. This could include contact syncing, file syncing within apps, the built-in PhotoStream service, etc.

Same goes for iMessage — people might not even realise they’re using it, because it automatically kicks in when you’re messaging with another iOS 5 user.

It’s good that iCloud is already showing up with solid awareness numbers, but the best part of iCloud is that people will be using it without even realising it — it’ll just be there, doing its thing, without making a big deal out of it. At least that’s how it’s designed to work.

