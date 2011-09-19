Apple Is Resetting iCloud On Sep 22, Which Means iOS 5 Is Mere Weeks Away

Will we see a new splash screen coming soon?

Photo: Screenshot

Apple plans to reset all iCloud backups on September 22, according to a post on a developer board that 9 to 5 Mac discovered.Only developers have had access to iCloud up to this point.



The iCloud reset should indicate an imminent release of the iOS “Gold Master” to developers, which is the final retail version of iOS 5. The release of the Gold Master to developers means the iOS 5 launch is only a couple weeks away, tops.

While we still haven’t heard anything from Apple, the iOS 5 launch should coincide with the launch of the iPhone 5 in the coming weeks. When that will happen, your guess is as good as ours.

If you’ve been testing out iCloud, then make sure to backup your data the conventional way using iTunes.

