An iCloud Senior Product Manager Leaves Apple For A Startup

Photo: LinkedIn

Apple is losing John Herbold, a senior product manager working on iCloud to a health startup, 9to5 Mac reports.Herbold switched his LinkedIn page, and wrote, “I’ve been fortunate enough to define, ship and market a variety of products for one of the world’s most admired product companies. That opportunity was a great privilege. Now I get to take that experience and apply it to the enormous challenge of materially improving youth health.”



With iCloud pretty much done at this point, it makes sense for him to leave before jumping into something new at Apple.

We’re not sure if this is a blow to Apple or not. It probably has plenty of product managers. (Anyone at Apple care to let us know about Herbold? Email: [email protected])

