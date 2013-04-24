iCloud Is Having Problems Again, And Some Are Having Trouble Buying Stuff From iTunes

Apple’s system status page reveals that iCloud and Game centre are currently down, and others have had reported trouble downloading apps from iTunes.
The problems started around 7:15 AM and is currently ongoing. This means that some users won’t be able to log in to their accounts, make iTunes purchases, or access files stored in iCloud.
Not exactly a convenient time.
