iCloud, Not The New iPad, Is Apple's Real Key To The Post-PC Revolution

Apple’s new iPad goes on sale today. People – already lined up around the world – will likely buy more than a million of them this weekend, and tens of millions this year. And there will be much talk about Apple’s “post-PC” revolution.



But the real key to Apple’s post-PC dreams – slipping past Windows and becoming the dominant consumer electronics platform for the decades ahead – isn’t this new iPad, or any single gadget.

Click here to continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.