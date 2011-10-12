iCloud Is Open For Business

Photo: Screenshot
iCloud is live, and you can check it out for yourself here.The design is a little different from before and it no longer bears the “beta” tag.
You won’t be able to use it until until you upgrade to the absolute latest versions of Lion and iOS 5, due out later today. But you can still explore the site and get an idea of what to expect.
