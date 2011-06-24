More Stunning Evidence Of Apple's Design Superiority

Apple is legendary for its attention to design and detail, and how much that plays a role in its success.



Here is a brilliant example with the iCloud logo: the elements in the logo follow the Golden Ratio.

The Golden Ratio is a number that often occurs in nature and proportions using the Golden Ratio are thought to be more aesthetically pleasing. Artists have been using the Golden Ratio since antiquity and most Renaissance artists used it.

Another small, stunning detail that most people will miss but makes a subtle difference.

Photo: Takamasa Matsumoto

