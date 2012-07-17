Apple Just Announced A Major Change With iCloud

iCloud users will have new email addresses ending in “@icloud.com” instead of “@me.com,” reports MacRumors.



Apple revealed the change with today’s updated release of the iOS 6 beta.

From the official iOS 6 release notes:

“icloud.com email addresses are now available for iCloud mail users. Users signing up for new Apple IDs, or enabling Mail on their iCloud account for the first time, will automatically receive an @icloud.com email address instead of a me.com email address. iCloud users with @me.com addresses that have been used with iOS 6 beta 3 will receive an @icloud.com email address that matches their @me.com address.”

The beta version of iOS 6 is only available for iPhone app developers right now. But this new release means your @me.com email address will change to @icloud.com once iOS 6 launches this fall.

