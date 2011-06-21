If You Use All Your iCloud Storage, You Stop Getting Email

A few cracks are starting to show in Apple’s iCloud.



MacRumors says that if you use all your cloud storage space, you’ll actually stop getting email. This isn’t to say that you’ll receive the emails once you clear up space — the emails will actually be returned to sender and you’ll never know they were sent.

On top of that, when you’re out of storage space your iOS devices will no longer back up.

When users are nearly out of storage, they will be prompted with instructions on how to delete emails and files or buy more space on the cloud.

Source: MacRumors

Photo: MacRumors

