It's A Big Day For Apple Leaks

Apple let a test version of the next version of icloud.com leak out for a bit today, giving us a peek at a few new apps and features.As 9to5 Mac points out, it looks like Apple will add a few new apps to the web version of iCloud such as Notes and Reminders.



This makes sense as those apps will be in the new version of Mac OS X, Mountain Lion.

We were also able to see the apps on beta.icloud.com. Unfortunately, we can’t sign in to try it out.

We’re expecting Apple to unveil these features along with iOS 6 at its developers conference next month.

As far as other Apple leaks go, we learned today that Apple plans to ditch Google maps on iPhone and iPad in favour of its own solution. And its going to be in 3D. Click here to see what the new maps app will look like.

We also learned that Apple could be getting Mac OS X ready for high-res MacBook screens like the one on the iPad.

