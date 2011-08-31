WATCH: This Is How iTunes Match Will Work (And No, It's Not A "Streaming" Service)

There are some excellent videos floating around today from Insanely Great Mac showing off the developer beta of iTunes Match.



The beta, which was released last night, scans the tracks in your iTunes library and lets you download them to any iDevice or computer tied to your iTunes account. There’s no need to sync your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch to your computer.

The service will cost $25 per year to use once it goes live to the public.

As Peter Kafka points out, iTunes Match is not a streaming service like Spotify, MOG, etc. You can start listening to a song on your mobile device or computer as soon as the download begins (what some call a “progressive download”), but the track must be stored locally.

Here are the videos. Keep in mind, when the narrator says “streaming” he actually means “progressive download.”

