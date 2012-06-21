iCloud And iMessage Are Back To Normal After An Outage*

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

iCloud and iMessage are currently undergoing outages, reports 9to5Mac.Apple acknowledges issues on its support site, indicating that “some” users are affected and that service will be restored “ASAP.”



Until everything’s fixed, there’s a chance your iMessages won’t be sent or received.

We just tested iMessage and had no problem, but it sounds like we’re the lucky ones.

*UPDATE: It’s back and operational, says Apple.

