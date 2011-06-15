iCloud And Apple's Truth: Can You Win If You Don't Play?

Last Monday, Steve Jobs debuted one of Apple’s boldest products to the world, iCloud. At long last, the brains in Cupertino seemed as if they were set to fully embrace the internet and its inherent, omnipresent power. There had been rumours swirling previous to the event (and even some slight confirmation from the company) that the new product would encompass all manner of content and services, particularly when it came to your media collections, and even more particularly, your iTunes library. By noon Pacific Time on Monday, it was clear that Apple had indeed captured much of what its competition could not. But it was also obvious to me, and perhaps others, that it had once again missed not only its opportunity to assert itself as a force to be reckoned with on the internet, but still seemed to be missing the point of the “cloud” entirely. Read on to find out why.



It’s been no secret that Apple hasn’t had the best track record when it comes to the internet — even Steve joked about it. It’s impossible to understate just how bad MobileMe looked to the world when it launched back in July of 2008 (and not just the world, apparently), but the latest attempt to marry Apple polish with internet savvy — Ping — didn’t look much better. Of course, iCloud is a different beast; a service meant to disrupt the cycle of syncing and re-syncing devices and create a unified, multi-sided symphony of your personal content. It allows you to keep your iPad, iPhone, and home computer completely in lockstep all of the time — thanks to the cloud. But this isn’t any cloud you know.

