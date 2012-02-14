How To Master All That Free iCloud Storage Apple Gives You

Photo: Associated Press

iCloud may not be the perfect solution for keeping all your iDevices backed up and in sync, but compared to Apple’s last attempt, MobileMe, it’s a godsend.Plus, it’s free this time around.



Even if you don’t want to use iCloud to back up your contacts, emails, etc., it’s still incredibly useful if only for its ability to automatically back up your iPhone or iPad so you never have to sync with your computer again.

But it does a lot more than that.

Keep reading to learn how to get the most out of those 5 free gigabytes of storage Apple gives every iPhone user.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.