Ichiro Gets A Huge Standing Ovation, Slaps A Single In His First At Bat As A Yankee

Ichiro Suzuki was traded to the New York Yankees yesterday afternoon after 12 seasons with the Seattle Mariners. And as it would happen, the Yankees were in Seattle last night to face the M’s.



So when Ichiro came to the plate for his first at bat, the home crowd showed their appreciation for the 10-time All-Star. Ichiro, in return, took a bow, and then did what he does best. He slapped a single back up the middle.

Here is the video from the Japanese broadcast, which if you ask me, is infinitely more interesting than the American version. If you prefer the MLB Network version, that is below…



Here is the American broadcast (via SportsGrid.com)…



