Ichiro Suzuki Traded To The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees added another ageing All-Star to their arsenal this afternoon when they acquired Ichiro Suzuki from the Seattle Mariners, according to Jack Curry of the Yes Network (via Twitter). The Yankees gave up a pair of minor league pitchers.The Yankees will also receive approximately $7.75 million in cash according to Jon Heyman of CBSSports.com. Ichiro is in the final year of his contract and has ~$10 million remaining on the 5-year, $90 million contract. He will be a free agent after the season.



Ichiro, a 10-time All-Star, has a .322 career batting average, but is hitting just .261 with 15 stolen bases this season.

In 12 seasons, all with the Mariners, Ichiro has 2,533 career hits. He has 3,811 hits in Major League Baseball and Japan combined.

