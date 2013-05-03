Ichiro Suzuki Is Renting A $23,500 Per Month Apartment In Harlem

Leah Goldman
ichiro suzuki new house

Yankees outfielder Ichiro Suzuki is renting an apartment on Central Park North in Harlem for $23,500 a month, according to Curbed.com.

The New York Post reported that both Yankee stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez looked into buying the place for $9 million, but Ichiro ended up scooping it up for rent.

The apartment is 5,400 square feet and has six bedrooms and 6 and a half bathrooms.

It also has 100 feet of outdoor terraces and a beautiful view of NYC’s Central Park.

The views are spectacular

And the light just pours in

Large, modern kitchen

The space is wide open

The views of Central Park

The walk-in shower and tub

Another view of the bathroom

The outside patio

