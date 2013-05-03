Ichiro Suzuki Is Renting A $23,500 Per Month Apartment In Harlem

Yankees outfielder Ichiro Suzuki is renting an apartment on Central Park North in Harlem for $23,500 a month, according to Curbed.com.



The New York Post reported that both Yankee stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez looked into buying the place for $9 million, but Ichiro ended up scooping it up for rent.

The apartment is 5,400 square feet and has six bedrooms and 6 and a half bathrooms.

It also has 100 feet of outdoor terraces and a beautiful view of NYC’s Central Park.

