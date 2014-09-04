These Lucky Flyers Got A Once-In-A-Lifetime View Of An Erupting Volcano

AP Iceland’s Bardabunga Volcano eruption

Iceland’s Bardarbunga volcano erupted over the weekend, spewing lava as high as 200 feet in the air.

Unlike the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, Bardarbunga has not created a gigantic ash cloud. Since the greatest threat to aircraft flying over the volcanic eruption are the fine ash particles that gunk up jet engines, it’s safe to fly over the eruption.

As a result, a group of lucky flyers on Icelandair were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime flyover of the erupting volcano on Wednesday. The Icelandic national airline even tweeted out a photo of the fortunate flight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.