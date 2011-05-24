Icelandic Volcano Likely To Affect UK Flights

The ash cloud from Iceland’s erupting Grimsvotn volcano in Iceland is likely to affect UK flights, according to the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (via AFP).



Iceland and Greenland have already closed their airspaces, but Iceland hopes to reopen its main airport later tonight. The cloud is expected to reach Scotland and Ireland on Tuesday morning.

Last year the eruption of Eyjafjallajokull left 10 million passengers stranded for a week.

Due to differences in ash type and new safety precautions, it is not expected that this new ash cloud will cause the problems to the same extent, reports Sky News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.