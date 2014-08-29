Icelandic Volcano Erupts, Air Travel Threatened Again

Live From Iceland A screenshot from a live video of the eruption.

The Bardarbunga volcano in Iceland began erupting just a few minutes after midnight on Friday, local time, the Icelandic Met Office said.

You can watch a live video feed of the eruption here from webcams operated by the Icelandic site Mila.

The eruption started in Holuhraun north of Dyngjujökull on Aug. 29. “Seismic tremor was observed on all seismic stations and the web camera installed in the area by Mila has showed some nice pictures of the eruption,” the Met office said in a statement.

The agency said that by around 2:40 a.m. the small fissure eruption appeared to have calmed down.

The photo below, tweeted by the Icelandic Department of Emergency Management, shows the possible location of the eruption as detected by satellite heat sensors.

“Air traffic has not been affected by eruption,” the Icelandic news site mbl.is said in a tweet.

However, AccuWeather.com Meteorologist Alan Reppert warned that a large eruption could have a major affect on international travel. In 2010, an ash cloud from Iceland’s Eyjafjallajokull volcano shut down European airports for nearly a week.

“With the remains of Cristobal pushing over Iceland late in the weekend and early next week, there is a chance the winds above the volcano could push ash and debris south over the central and even western Atlantic. Depending on how the storm dissolves, this may bring an even stronger push of winds southward into the Atlantic over the end of the week,” he said.

The small eruption follows the discovery of “cauldrons” up to 50-feet deep at Bardarbunga volcano, probably formed in connection with eruptions under the glacial level.

