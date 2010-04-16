Travel Warning: Here's What You Need To Know About The Icelandic Volcano Halting European Travel

A volcano has erupted in Iceland and it’s spreading a cloud of ash across the northern parts of Europe. This is halting all travel in and out of the United Kingdom, shutting down flights, and stranding passengers in airports across Europe.



LATEST: France is closing main Paris airport and 23 others due to the ash threat.

All flights to and from the UK have been canceled until 6AM GMT (1AM EST) tomorrow.

All flights in and out of Amsterdam’s main airport, Schiphol, will halt at 6PM GMT (1PM EST) and be reopened when it is deemed to be safe.

All flights out Brussels, the European capital, have been canceled indefinitely.

All Danish flights will halt at 4PM GMT (11AM EST) as its airspace is closed.

Norway, Sweden, and Ireland have all also halted flight and shut their airspace.

Follow further up to the minute coverage at the Guardian’s live blog.

And check out the live flight map at Flight Radar 24.

