Eyjafjallajökull Is Back And It's About To Spew Another Massive Cloud Again

The Icelandic volcano, Eyjafjallajokull, that grounded much of Northern Europe’s air activity previously, is set to emit a massive new cloud of ash.



AFP:

A plume of ash measuring up to seven kilometers (more than four miles) high had been detected at the Eyjafjoll volcano, said a statement from the Icelandic Met Office and Institute of Earth Science.

“The eruption has changed back to an explosive eruption, lava has stopped flowing and most of the magma gets scattered due to explosions in the crater,” said the statement in English.

“The ash plume rises high above the crater (4-7 km) and considerable ash fall can be expected in wind direction. No signs of the eruption ending soon.”

