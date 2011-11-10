Take An Armchair Trip To Iceland, One Of The Best Travel Destinations On The Planet

Photo: Þorkell via Flickr

Vast landscapes featuring ice and fire, a wild nightlife and appreciation for the arts has made Iceland the best place to travel in 2012, according to a new Lonely Planet reader’s choice survey.Iceland is often overlooked as a hot destination spot, said Warren Fernandes of Up, Up and Away Travel, based in New York. But the nation’s natural beauty and emerging nightlife scene have made it the new hotspot for travellers.



“The weak local currency also make sit an attractive location to party for the least amount of buck,” said Fernandes.

With cheap prices and great views, you can see why Iceland is the place to go.

You can get there in no time — the capital, Reykjavik is just a five-hour flight from the East Coast. Temperatures vary from 34 degrees to 14 degrees this time of year, depending where in the country you are, so pack warmly!

Urban Reykjavik is the best place to find bars, museums and sports. If you’d prefer to stay away from civilisation, head to Þingvellir National Park for some hiking.

